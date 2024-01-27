WEF Declares War on Coffee: ‘No More Than 2 or 3 Cups Each Per Year’
Swiss banker and World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Hubert Keller: "The coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coffee... Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere."
CO2 which is great for plants, people must be extremely brainwashed to still believe this crap.
Source @Real World News
