Scenes of Al-Qassam Mujahideen Targeting Israeli Occupation Vehicles and Soldiers Penetrating the areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip

Al-Qassam Brigades:

Scenes of Al-Qassam Mujahideen targeting occupation vehicles and soldiers penetrating the areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Adding, Israel killed more of there own.

The abductees, the late Yotam Haim, the late Samer Talalka, and another abductee whose name was not allowed to be published, escaped from captivity. The abductees were mistakenly identified as terrorists and they were shot.

The IDF began investigating the sad event immediately. This is a combat zone where there have been many incidents in recent days.

The name of the other abductee who was accidentally killed today in an incident in Sheja'ia by IDF forces is the late Alon Lulu Shamriz, who was kidnapped from Kfar Gaza by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7. A message was given to his family by representatives of the IDF and the Israel Police