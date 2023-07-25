Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria on the Devil's Infiltration

Quo Vadis





July 24, 2023





Beloved People of God:

YOU ARE CHILDREN OF THE MOST HOLY TRINITY; HONOR AND GLORY BE TO THE FATHER, TO THE SON, TO THE HOLY SPIRIT, FOREVER AND EVER, AMEN.

Beloved of God, seek him earnestly so that your hearts might find their contentment in the midst of calamities.

This is the time for unity and perseverance on the part of the People of God, when constancy makes the difference between the “before” and “after” of God’s children.

The People of God proceed without being understood, being called foolish and mad for continuing to be sure of the Divine Response.

Humanity will not understand you; you will be harassed, persecuted, slandered and tainted in order to bring you down.

DO NOT FALTER, CHILDREN OF GOD: THE STRENGTH OF PRAYER IS THE SUSTENANCE OF GOD’S PEOPLE – PRAYER IN EVERY WORK AND ACTION, PRAYER WITH THE HEART. DO NOT ACT LIKE THE HYPOCRITES, IN ORDER TO BE SEEN.

REMAIN IN CONSTANT PRAYER, BE STRONG, STAND FIRM.

The People of God are distracted, not holding firmly and unshakably to the Faith: they enter into controversies among themselves, causing scandal.

The devil is wounded and seeks souls to take to hell, triumphing in the eyes of his followers when you are negligent and come to work and act like the Pharisees.

Under the guise of good intentions, you spread spiritual blindness among your brothers and sisters, and you fall into controversies.

People of God:

THE DEVIL, HAVING INFILTRATED THE CHURCH OF OUR KING, IS INDUCING YOU TO WORK AND ACT WITHIN WHAT IS EVIL.

Children of God, the devil sees strong souls: he knows them, knowing their weaknesses, and before they can act on behalf of their brothers and sisters in moments of great suffering to come, he makes them fall emotionally in order to scatter and weaken them.

The devil knows that “emotional” people easily fall into its clutches; he causes them to be lukewarm, and without their noticing it, from one moment to the next they find themselves doing evil.

BE CREATURES OF UNSHAKABLE FAITH: DO NOT SEPARATE YOURSELVES FROM GOD – PROTECT ONE ANOTHER AND DO NOT FALL INTO THE TEMPTATIONS OF THE DEVIL’S WILES.

FIRM FAITH IS NECESSARY AT THIS TIME WHEN THE STRUGGLE BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS IS A FIERCE ONE..

As God’s People, you find yourselves at the moment foretold: THE FULFILLMENT OF THE REVELATIONS THAT HAVE BEEN DECLARED BY OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST AND OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF HEAVEN AND EARTH, so that you might prepare, understanding the seriousness of what is coming to pass due to man’s pride.

Children of God, the trials will continue, other plagues are looming.

People are becoming inflamed in confinement; hunger will appear and loneliness increase, disease, persecution, threats, slander and injustice are growing.

CHILDREN OF GOD, DO NOT LOSE HEART, HOLD TO YOUR ASSURANCE OF DIVINE PROTECTION FOR THOSE who COMPLY WITH THE DIVINE LAW AND LOVE THEIR NEIGHBOR AS THEMSELVES. PRAY, PRAY WITH THE HEART.

People of God, walk safely, holding the Hand of our Queen and Mother; do not be separated from Her, so that you would not be deceived; pray with your heart, and together with our Queen and Mother you will resist the snares of Satan.

Without God as the center of its life, the human being will be unable to resist.

You must take one step at a time, do not live hurriedly.

PRAY AND MAKE REPARATION FOR THE SALVATION OF SOULS.

Pray, People of God: the earth will shake forcefully.

Pray, People of God: the Light of the Divine Spirit will enlighten you, and you will see the good that you have done, the good that you have stopped doing, the evil that you have committed, what you have repaired and what you have not repaired.

You will see yourselves before the mirror of your own conscience.

You are children loved by your Father.

Convert before night falls!

Who IS LIKE GOD?

NO ONE IS LIKE GOD!

Saint Michael the Archangel

The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARIA:

To God be Honor and Glory forever and ever. Amen.

Brothers and sisters in the Faith

Saint Michael the Archangel makes a detailed appeal to us to live constantly desiring to please God, being sowers of His Love towards our brothers and sisters.

At the same time he calls us to examine and prepare for the moment when we will see ourselves and the darkness will flee.

Let us wait, but being messengers of Divine Love rather than remaining seated.

Amen.

This message was given to LUZ DE MARIA three years ago on July 24, 2020.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1JZ3sF_x4k