Deceived into supporting the Masonic-state of Israel...

Christians have been deceived into blindly supporting the Masonic-state
of Israel. It`s very sad to see them being led to destruction. David
Sorensen joins Maria Zeee to expose connections between the UN,
Rothschilds, and State of Israel in an interview that must be seen by
every person, especially Christians. David explains the history behind
how a gravely dangerous belief came to churches that is contrary to the
true teaching of the Covenant God made with man.Sadly, Jesus Christ has
been replaced with the worship of Israel. Anybody in Christ, is the
`Apple of God`s Eye.
View 'The Mystery of Israel' documentary here: https://stopworldcontrol.com/israel/