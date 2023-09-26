TNATV | Climate Cult Leaders Target Children & Urge Action

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New American
Climate cult leaders have been hard at work trying to turn more of their agenda into policy. This week, they met in New York City for the SDG Summit and then again for the UN Climate Ambition Summit. A common theme has been the “need” for action. The people behind this totalitarian buildup in the name of saving the planet are also targeting the young and the gullible. Investigative reporter and senior editor for The New American William “Bill” F. Jasper has been closely following the week’s events and other related matters. He joins us to give us the scoop.