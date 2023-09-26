BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TNATV | Climate Cult Leaders Target Children & Urge Action
36 views • 09/26/2023

The New American


Climate cult leaders have been hard at work trying to turn more of their agenda into policy. This week, they met in New York City for the SDG Summit and then again for the UN Climate Ambition Summit. A common theme has been the “need” for action. The people behind this totalitarian buildup in the name of saving the planet are also targeting the young and the gullible. Investigative reporter and senior editor for The New American William “Bill” F. Jasper has been closely following the week’s events and other related matters. He joins us to give us the scoop.

childreneducationunchild abusehealth insuranceclimatechangeclimate cultagenda2030the new americanclimate summittnatvurge action
