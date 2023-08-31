Coronavirus Insanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 1st, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle shares news articles and exposes the insane mandates that are being pushed on the people in the name of public health. Pastor Dean also shares some testimonies from the Skyfall 2020 conference.
"And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer." Revelation 6:2