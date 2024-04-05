FLORIDA BANS MINORS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With a newly signed law following in the footsteps of Utah, Florida is set to become the most restrictive state barring minors from accessing social media. Now, other states are jumping on board in an attempt to limit online harms to children’s mental health and safety. Is this the role of the government or parents?
