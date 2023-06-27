Everyday Habits That Make You SMARTER: How To Master Memory, Focus & Learning | Dr. Gina Poe



Tom Bilyeu

Jun 22, 2023 Full Episodes of Impact Theory

According to the CDC,1 in 3 adults are not getting enough sleep. Poor quality sleep makes your ability to focus, think clearly, and retain information severely impaired. Today, Dr. Gina Poe, the esteemed director of UCLA's Sleep & Memory Lab is joining me to help you tap into power habits that lead to better quality sleep which will help you master your memory, your focus, and your ability to learn like never before. In this episode, Dr. Gina Poe shares easy techniques to help you optimize your ability to learn, process information, and ultimately, elevate your performance to new heights. Key tools you'll have after this episode: - Linking sleep, memory, and peak performance. - Optimal sleep practices to unlock your brain. -.Methods for boosting your brain's ability through sleep. Sleep isn't just a necessity; it's a gateway to unlocking your true potential. This conversation with Dr. Gina Poe is your opportunity to revolutionize your sleep and transform your life. QUOTES: "Those who have the worst cognition when they're older also have the worst sleep." "The cup of coffee is bamboozling you so you don't feel that you're tired yet, but the power nap is actually creating ATP with the free adenosine, so you're lowering the level that tells you that you're tired, [...] and you're actually producing energy." -Tom Bilyeu "Stage two and stage three are entirely different, as different from one another as wakefulness is from any other state." "In the dream state, we are learning and our brain is learning from itself." "One night of full sleep deprivation will set you on the path toward type two diabetes."