How to Make Organic Hemp Milk (dairy-free & gluten-free!)
-1/2 cup HRS Organic Hulled Hemp Seed
-3 cups water
-1 pinch HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
-1 tbsp HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+
Optional:
1. Add hemp seeds, water, salt, and honey to a high-speed blender. Blend until the mixture is well combined.
2. Transfer to a sealed container and refrigerate. Shake well before serving.
3. To make “chocolate milk”, combine one cup of hemp milk with 1 tbsp of Cocoa Energize.