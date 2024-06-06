My Testimony - Dr. Peter McCullough

Many of you may be familiar with Dr. Peter McCullough, an amazing, well-renowned, most-often referenced Researcher and Cardiologist... well, at least he was until he started speaking against the Covid narrative and suggested solutions that worked (vs. the complete ineptitude and outright facilitation of death from the state and federal health authorities)

What you might not be familiar with, is that Dr. McCullough has strong Christian beliefs, has a Palestinian wife who is aware of the atrocities of the State of Israel, and went through a lot of shame and suffering for speaking the Truth. The most powerful Revelation is how the Holy Spirit has used this humble and obedient servant to be a messenger for God.