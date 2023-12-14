Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
InfoWars - Anthony Rubin - Journalist Who Was Kidnapped in Mexico for Documenting Massive Human Trafficking Joins Infowars for Explosive Must See Interview! - 12-12-2023
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
372 Subscribers
25 views
Published 2 months ago

Anthony Rubin of https://muckraker.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his story of being kidnapped while documenting human trafficking in Mexico.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-journalist-who-traveled-entire-illegal-immigrant-pipeline-to-southern-border-shares-shocking-details/

Our Infowars Christmas Mega Super Sale Starts NOW! Take advantage of sales up to 60% OFF with FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points!

Keywords
infowarshuman traffickingmexicoborderkidnappedborder invasionmuckrakeranthony rubin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket