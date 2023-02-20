"I can tell you to do anything I want to" Unlawful orders given during traffic stop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Check out "Ensuring Transparency" and learn from this man!
Police have ONLY ONE GOAL!
And that is either to rob you on the roadside OR put you into a cage!
These guys are NOT your friends!
They are taught to LIE and DECEIVE you.
And of course.... To keep you talking to incriminate yourself!
DON'T DO IT!
A fantastic stop caught on camera!
Check out his channel!
Ensuring Transparency
https://youtu.be/DhB-cnBBEM4