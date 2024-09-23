Is the Government Playing Games with Interest Rates?

Check out our live stream on Rumble, Fridays at 8am.





### 📚 Education and Funding:





We kick off the episode with a deep dive into educational curriculum and funding. Steve Palmer, Norm Murdock, and Brett Johnson explore the intricacies of conditional study requirements and teacher certifications. They also discuss how funding tied to approved curricula serves as a control lever.





### 🛡️ Secret Service Failures:





The discussion shifts to recent Secret Service perimeter control failures, emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift from reactive to proactive measures. We talk about incidents involving assassination attempts and the resource limitations faced by the Secret Service.





### 🇺🇸 Presidential Protections and Global Threats:





We cover the heightened protection detail provided to Trump, now on par with President Biden's, and mention threats against Trump and Mike Pompeo. The hosts reflect on societal polarization and how extreme rhetoric could push individuals towards violence.





### 💹 Government and Economy:





A heated debate ensues over government control versus market control of interest rates, particularly close to election times. Are these tactics political maneuvering or necessary interventions?





### ⚖️ Electoral College, Gerrymandering, and Redistricting:





We talk about the checks and balances within the U.S. electoral system, including the Electoral College and Supreme Courts. Discussions include the controversial topic of gerrymandering and the potential constitutional amendment for redistricting by unelected bodies.





### 🌟 Local Politics and Migrant Communities:





Norm brings up the issue of Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, highlighting the lack of infrastructure and communication. We discuss the local community’s reactions, ranging from economic concerns to humanitarian perspectives.





### 🎾 Celebrating Female Sports:





We pay tribute to Billie Jean King, set to receive a congressional medal for her role in advancing female sports. We reflect on female sports stars, mixed-gender competitions, and the differences in risk-taking behaviors between men and women.





### 🎼 Justice and Legal Topics:





Our new segment, "Justice for All," will focus on police, justice, and legal discussions. Stay tuned as we continue to explore essential topics affecting our community.





### 🗳️ Issue 1 - Redistricting Reform:





For Ohioans, the upcoming ballot measure aims to change the redistricting process. Should an unelected committee appointed by retired judges control this, or is the current system sufficient?





### 💡 Remarkable Encounters and Recommendations:





- Steve Palmer shares an uplifting courthouse experience with a retired law enforcement officer.





- Norm's Wonderful Thing of the Week: Heartland Institute's annual banquet featuring Nigel Farage.





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Segments include news, history, and new outrages.





07:29 Women excel in non-physical and motorized sports.





13:37 Springfield's population increased by integrating Haitian immigrants.





18:36 Bomb threats hoaxes; likely from overseas.





24:57 Ohio redistricting to citizen committee if approved.





31:18 Potential retroactive minimum wage hike could affect businesses.





32:39 Ohio budget allocates 4M for non-public school refurbishing.





39:25 Secret Service criticized after second assassination attempt.





43:26 Interest rates debate near election puts markets off.





51:12 Competency impacts trial; education may restore competence.





55:29 Ohio State shootings rising; police hesitancy increases.





58:24 Support Israel, but criticize tactics harming civilians.





01:05:02 Retired lawman spreads cheer with Bible cards.





