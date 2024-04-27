BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Farmers No Food!
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
68 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 12 months ago

Log into 'The Epoch Times' to watch the full Documentary... No Farmers No Food!... at ... https://ept.ms/46chEWE

Folks this is not hearsay... this is stated in the WEF Globalist's own documents and website. They want to strip us of our food and tax us into oblivion. No one will be able to survive this onslaught... unless they get off grid, with your own water well and garden, in the country in a safe and secluded area... away from the prying eyes from this global run totalitarian regime which is bound and determined to carry out their 2030 agenda in their 90% reduction of humanity on planet earth. They are shameless... murdering people with bioweapon injections, starvation, toxins in Chemtrail sprays, graphene and fluoride in public water supplies, GMO foods, war, drugs, highly toxic EMF cell phone and tower radiation etc.


The cities will be toxic! Get out while you can. 

Keywords
famineno foodno farmers no foodwef destroying food productionfarms shut downchaos in cities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy