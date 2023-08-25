Proof for the Scriptures Based on Archaeological Excavations -T. A. McMahon & Randall Price (Part 1)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-randall-price-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Our guest for today and next week is Randall Price. Randy has a list of credits so long that it would take all of today’s program and part of next week’s to cover them all, so I’ll just pick a few out of his archaeologist’s hat. He’s the founder and president of World of the Bible Ministries. He is a research professor and the executive director of the Center for Jewish Studies at Liberty University. He has a master’s degree form Dallas Theological Seminary, and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin with a concentration in Jewish Studies and Biblical Archaeology. His books include Secrets of the Dead Sea Scrolls, The Stones Cry Out: What Archaeology Reveals About the Truth of the Bible, The Temple and Bible Prophecy, Searching for the Ark of the Covenant, and he’s coauthor of the forthcoming Zondervan Handbook of Biblical Archaeology. He’s also produced videos based on a number of his books. He was director of excavations on the Qumran Plateau, site of the Dead Sea Scroll community in Israel from 2002-2012, and has been senior archaeologist for the ark search expedition to Mount Ararat in eastern Turkey since 2009. He also leads yearly tours to Israel. Randy, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.









Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos













Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall