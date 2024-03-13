BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The #1 Nutrient Deficiency in High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)
andreash
andreash
356 views • 03/13/2024

https://drericberg.com/ 

In this video, we’re going to take a look at hypertension. Ninety percent of all hypertension is considered essential hypertension. This means the cause is unknown. Anti-hypertensive medication is one of the most prescribed medicines in the world. Normal blood pressure is 120/80. Research suggests a strong relationship between potassium deficiency and high blood pressure. Many people are deficient in potassium because the requirements are so high—4700 mg daily. You need about half as much sodium as potassium, but many people consume three times as much sodium as potassium! Potassium directly controls the tone of the vascular system. This directly affects blood pressure. Potassium also supports the endothelial layer of the arteries and helps improve insulin resistance. Potassium supplements often only contain 99 mg of potassium, which is incredibly low considering how much potassium you actually need. You can get potassium from salad, but you must consume around 7 to 10 cups daily. This also provides magnesium. The combination of potassium and magnesium can help reduce high blood pressure. Diets high in carbs and sugar cause you to lose potassium. Adrenaline and cortisol deplete potassium as well. To support healthy blood pressure levels, try increasing your salad intake. You can also look for a high-quality electrolyte powder that's high in potassium.


Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



