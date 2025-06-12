Miracle Sole Survivor: Shown, Talking, Walking from Air India plane crash - Says the aircraft went down just 30 seconds after takeoff. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, age 40 seat, 11A.

Update, Lone survivor in Ahmedabad plane crash JUMPED from the aircraft at the last moment - India Today

His name is Ramesh Vishwaskumar, he was assigned to Seat 11A near the emergency exit

Miracles do happen

The sole survivor of the Air India plane crash says the aircraft went down just 30 seconds after takeoff. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, who was visiting family and returning to the UK, recalled the moment from seat 11A. (thumbnail photo is his ticket stub)

“There was a loud bang and the plane crashed,” he said. His brother, seated in a different row, was also on board.

“When I came to, there were bodies everywhere. I panicked, got up, and ran. Plane debris was all around me. Someone pulled me into an ambulance and brought me here,” Ramesh added.