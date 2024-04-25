Hydrafacial® with Licensed Esthetician Bailie Munoz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you enjoy the clean, glowing skin achieved from having a facial then you’re going to love Hydrafacial®. Hydrafacial® uses a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate your skin. Unlike traditional facials, it’s performed with a device instead of by hand, for deeper penetration and longer lasting results.
Join Bailie Munoz, the licensed Esthetician at Hotze Health & Wellness Center as she takes you through the process of getting a Hydrafacial® and how to obtain and maintain the best skin of your life! It’s the perfect lunchtime treatment. You are typically in the office for 30 minutes to an hour, depending on what options are chosen. Glowing skin with no downtime!
To find out more about Hydrafacial® and other aesthetics treatments we offer, visit us at HotzeBeauty.com or call us at 281-698-8770. We can accommodate bridal parties and other special occasions too.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!