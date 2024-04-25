BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hydrafacial® with Licensed Esthetician Bailie Munoz
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
12 views • 12 months ago

If you enjoy the clean, glowing skin achieved from having a facial then you’re going to love Hydrafacial®. Hydrafacial® uses a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate your skin. Unlike traditional facials, it’s performed with a device instead of by hand, for deeper penetration and longer lasting results.

Join Bailie Munoz, the licensed Esthetician at Hotze Health & Wellness Center as she takes you through the process of getting a  Hydrafacial® and how to obtain and maintain the best skin of your life!  It’s the perfect lunchtime treatment. You are typically in the office for 30 minutes to an hour, depending on what options are chosen. Glowing skin with no downtime!

To find out more about Hydrafacial® and other aesthetics treatments we offer, visit us at HotzeBeauty.com or call us at 281-698-8770. We can accommodate bridal parties and other special occasions too.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
skin careskin healthdr steven hotzehydrafacialfacial treatments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy