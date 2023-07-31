FEBRUARY 2018 - Donald Trump: "I like taking the guns early. Take the firearms first and then go to court. Take the guns first and go through due process second."🤔😅😂 https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4907473/user-clip-trump-pence-feb-28-2018 https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/02/28/trump-says-take-guns-first-and-worry-due-process-second-white-house-gun-meeting/381145002/

More info: Remember when puppet Trump campaigned against vaccines? https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213184489865510912?referrer=thetruthphd



