More Inflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bidenomics & Bidenflation
* Inflation was never ‘transitory’.
* This is one of the talking points banksters use to bullsh!t us into believing they’re fighting that which they create.
* The real currency war is the one they’re waging on us: fiat currency.
* It isn’t money; it is a credit instrument with counterparty risk (by design). They borrow every $ into existence from us at interest.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features — not bugs.
* The inflection point is a matter of time. Are we there yet?
* Is it time to cleanse money changers from the temple, end the usury process and return to sound money?
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (14 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4v5358-grant-stinchfield-tonight-5-14-24.html