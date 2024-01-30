Support healthy heart and digestive functions with Annatto Vitamin E

Sourced from the seeds of the achiote plant, Groovy Bee® Annatto Vitamin
E Delta/Gamma Tocotrienols Softgels contain the ideal composition of delta- and
gamma-tocotrienols. This superior form of vitamin E can support optimal
cardiovascular and metabolic health.
A study that appeared in the Journal of Clinical & Experimental Cardiology confirmed that the delta- and gamma-tocotrienols in annatto are readily bioavailable when taken with a meal.
Annatto contains an ideal composition of 90% delta-tocotrienols and 10% gamma-tocotrienols for maintaining optimal health. This unique composition cannot be found in any other natural source.
