Soviet Spacecraft Kosmos 482 Is Falling Back to Earth — Here's What We Know!

A Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972, Kosmos 482, is now set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere between May 9–10. Originally designed to survive the harsh surface of Venus, this 500kg probe may survive reentry and crash somewhere on Earth. But where will it land? And should we be concerned?





In this video, we break down the mission history, the reentry predictions, and what experts say about the potential danger of this 50-year-old space relic.





