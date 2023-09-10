🪖 Russian Tanker Day Triumph! - Rostec has Rolled Out its Last Batch of BREM-1M Armored water 'Juggernauts' for 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tanker Day Triumph!
Guess what, comrades? On this epic Tanker Day, Rostec has rolled out its last batch of BREM-1M armoured juggernauts for 2023!
Brought to you by Uralvagonzavod, these beasts are no mere recovery vehicles. Think of them as the Swiss Army knife of the battlefield!
Armour-Clad & Ready! BREM-1M units are built on the T-90 platform, boasting armoured hulls and autonomous anti-aircraft machine guns to keep the crew safe while they perform their mechanical magic.
Soft Soil, No Problem! Thanks to its bulldozer opener, the BREM-1M digs in where others sink, pulling even swamp-trapped units back into the fight.
All-In-One Repair Hub: Equipped with a 25-ton crane, winches, welding gear, jacks, and a full spare parts set, this vehicle makes sure nothing stops the advance! ?ﾸﾏ?
❗️Brace yourselves, because with BREM-1M on the field, we're not just fighting; we're dominating! ?ﾟﾚﾀ