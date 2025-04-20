BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We are in World War III, and have been since 2020, says Prof. David A. Hughes, PhD
433 views • 5 months ago

"With COVID back in 2020, it wasn't really a public healthcare crisis."

"That was the camouflage for what was actually a psychological warfare operation."

"And the purpose of that operation was, like all psychological warfare, it's to soften up a population ahead of a more serious assault."

"So I argue in the book that it initiated what I call the War for Technocracy."

"Technocracy is the intended replacement control system, but ultimately this is now war…

… because you cannot fashion a system like that on a global scale, replacing everything that's come previously, including liberal democracy, including capitalism..."

"In order to effect change on that level, it can only be done through World War."

"So that's why I argue that we are now in World War III and have been since 2020."

"It's what I've called an Omni War, which is to say, a war that is being waged across every domain of human existence, as clandestinely [done secretively] as far as possible, so that the public doesn't recognize it as such..."

"We are looking at an attempt to fashion a totalitarian control system on a global level."

"It's absolutely dire when you get into it."

"Central Bank Digital Currencies [CBDC's], social credit scoring, the plans which are demonstrable in military intelligence literature for connecting human bodies to an external control grid."

"It's a slavery system, ultimately, and it's upon us."

"With COVID back in 2020, it wasn't really a public healthcare crisis."

"[It] was actually a psychological warfare operation."

"And the purpose of that operation was... to soften up a population ahead of a more serious assault."

"But ultimately, this is now war.”


This video clip is of David A. Hughes, PhD interviewed by Frank Wright on 9 Oct 2024.


The full interview is posted here:

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/interview-with-frank-wright-october


Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book

"Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy : Volume 1"

which can be downloaded for FREE here:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1


Prof. David A. Hughes is also author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4


David A. Hughes's Substack is here (the best place to keep up with his work):

https://dhughes.substack.com/


Description of author from Amazon


“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
psyop world war iii prof david a hughes phd war for technocracy
