TEXAS IGNORES BIDEN'S TREASONOUS BORDER ORDER

Governor Abbott in Texas demanded that the National Guard put up razor wire fences to keep illegals out of texas. Then The Traitor Joe Biden went and got a court order to have those very same walls torn down by Homeland Security officers. Now we're going to have a standoff Texas versus USA which is something that I always knew was going to happen anyway seeing as a Texans are Texans first and American second. The Texas Constitution is a pretty powerful piece of documentation and even though Governor Abbott is confined to a wheelchair this guy's got bigger balls than most of America.

It is time for Texans to protect their borders at all costs. If your President is going to tell you that you have to cooperate in high treason, you have to ignore that order!

