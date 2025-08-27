© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It wasn't a matter of DISRESPECTING the flag -- says the man who TORCHED it after the fact.
He is referring to NOW prosecuting, jail time for flag burning, from Trump:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/08/prosecuting-burning-of-the-american-flag/
❗️ FEMA workers suspended after criticizing Trump — reports
Employees who signed an open letter dissenting against agency leadership were placed on immediate administrative leave — with pay but no duties, the Washington Post reports.
Trump has repeatedly criticized FEMA and ordered a review of its activities.