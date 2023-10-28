The First Amendment Is Under Attack in Our National Parks - TruthStream Media

TruthStream Media is one of my favorite channels.



They tackle a lot issues that people need to know about.

Like so many other channels out there, they've suffered greatly under the YouTube #Censorship and shadow banning. Many times you can search for their videos by EXACT TITLE, and the search will not direct you to the video, despite having searched specifically for that title!

PLEASE show your support for TruthStream Media by following this link,

and by liking and sharing their video! They have several new videos that fall under the "must watch" tab. So follow this link, like and share!

The First Amendment Is Under Attack in Our National Parks

https://youtu.be/GkRv62EWue4

Their website can be found here:

http://TruthstreamMedia.com

Having said all of that, I want you to remember that what you call "government" is NOT your government! It's a for-profit CORPORATION that named itself to sound like government, but it's NOT!

Educate yourselves on "Maritime Admiralty Law" and how it only applies to people who CONSENT to it, or have a contract with the CORPORATION!

If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. - Thomas Jefferson

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!