Peter Navarro | How Kamala Harris Destroys Jobs in Key Battleground States (AZ, GA, MI, NC, PA)
Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro
28 followers
34 views • 7 months ago

Hi Peter Navarro here, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris entered office with promises to revitalize U.S. manufacturing and build a "Made in America" future. Yet, the Harris-Biden policy agenda has directly resulted in significant damage to the very industries they pledged to support.


In an ironic twist, much of the devastation wrought by Joe Biden, and particularly Kamala Harris, is happening in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. These are key battleground states that will likely determine the November 5 presidential election.


I’ve assessed the carnage in my latest report: Kamala Harris’ Destructive Policy Agenda: The Decline of Manufacturing and Energy Production in Key Battleground States.


In this podcast, I let Deep Dive take an objective look at the report.


Please share the podcast with a friend, particularly if they live in a battleground state.


You can download the report at my Substack at: www.peternavarro.substack.com


Now here’s the podcast free of all commercial ads.

Keywords
peter navarrojobskamala harrismade in americataking back trumps america
