MY TESTIMONY ABOUT THE ASBURY REVIVAL ⛪ HALEY TROUT

Haley Trout

My testimony about the Asbury Revival. It was surreal to say the least, the glory of God was all over that place. It is so hard to put to words what was going on, but I have done my best to paint the picture for you all. My takeaway and what I hope everyone takes away from this is this, revival starts with you. With me. With believers in dwelt with the Holy Spirit,where you are revival can and should be. It starts in your home, in your neighborhood and raising up your kids in the way they should go. It starts with you and your spouse, and your children on your knees crying out to the Lord and, worshiping and praising, and seeking His face. It starts in you, reading the word of God and living it out. A true revival doesn't have to be in one spot across the country. It should be everywhere, full on repentance and preaching the word, and it should be a domino effect with good, tangible fruit that lasts and brings thousands to salvation through Jesus Christ. I thank God for the experience this weekend with my children and what I have witnessed but I pray we all let this just be the beginning, and don't let it end at Asbury but overflow into every neighborhood, every household and family touched by the powerful 2 weeks in Asbury. Let it spread like wildfire for all to see and experience. I do believe that it's just the beginning of a true move of God.

Coach Dave's show really hit it out of the park today - watch this with your kids, and join us for our 2nd night at the Huddle!

WORKS INCREASE FAITH | #1832

HEALING OF THE WATER

Train Derailment and Water Contamination in East Palestine, Ohio

Pass the Salt & Ohio Intercessors for Prayer are joining together in a two- part action:

Part One – 3 DAY FAST

Part Two – GO TO WATERWAYS IN YOUR AREA

PRAY & ASK THE HOLY SPIRIT TO LEAD YOU

Take Scripture & Salt

PRAY II KINGS 2:19-21

Cast the salt into the waterway

Scripture:Then the men of the city said to Elisha, “Please notice, the situation of this city is pleasant, as my lord sees; but the water is bad, and the ground barren.”And he said, “Bring me a new bowl, and put salt in it.” So they brought it to him. Then he went out to the source of the water, and cast in the salt there, and said, “Thus says the Lord: ‘I have healed this water; from it there shall be no more death or barrenness.’ ” So the water remains healed to this day, according to the word of Elisha which he spoke.

(II Kings 2:19-21)

STANDING IN THE GAP FOR OHIO

PRAYER OF REPENTANCE AND FORGIVENESS