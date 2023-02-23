BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Georgia’s Anti-Trump Jury Foreperson Is a Witch
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
159 views • 02/23/2023

Each day the news gets stranger than it was the previous day. You have probably seen the creepy woman who served as the forewoman of the Georgian grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump.  Juror Emily Kohrs has been all over the news this week conducting nonstop interviews about her experience serving as the leader of the jury. First, it is very odd for a jury leader to go on a national media tour before any indictments have been handed down. Second, it is even stranger when the jury leader is a practicing witch. Tune in and join us as Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart break down the situation with their expert knowledge and wisdom.

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/23/23

 

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

 

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

 

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

trumpobamaelectionputinsatanistsjuryhungarypastorswitchwickedusaidkenyaspellsnuland
