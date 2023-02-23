Georgia’s Anti-Trump Jury Foreperson Is a Witch

Each day the news gets stranger than it was the previous day. You have probably seen the creepy woman who served as the forewoman of the Georgian grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump. Juror Emily Kohrs has been all over the news this week conducting nonstop interviews about her experience serving as the leader of the jury. First, it is very odd for a jury leader to go on a national media tour before any indictments have been handed down. Second, it is even stranger when the jury leader is a practicing witch. Tune in and join us as Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart break down the situation with their expert knowledge and wisdom.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/23/23

