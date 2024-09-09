Dr. Casey Means on the Explosion of G.I. Tract Related Cancers and the Importance of a Healthy Gut





• colorectal cancer

• esophagus

• extrahepatic bile duct cancer

• gallbladder cancer

• liver cancer

• stomach cancer

• pancreatic cancer





• What do those all have in common?

—— It’s all part the GI Tract… no shit GI cancer rates are skyrocketing!

—— 70% of the Average Americans diet consists of eating ultra-processed foods

—— the closer we get that to zero, the better your health and of lowering your chance of getting cancer will be as your immune system will be able to work how it was designed.





• We’re feeding Gold Fish to 2 year olds in pre-school, which are filled with artificial colorings and crap! And no of is willing to say it’s…

—— the food colorings like Red 40

—— the emulsifiers

—— the preservatives

—— the 50grams of ultra processed sugar in that smoothie you just had





…And all the cancer doctors are throwing their hands up like, this is a mystery! It’s not a mystery!





We’re eating 50 metric tons of trash in our lifetime.”





The conversation follows with an amazing discussion on Broccoli 🥦



