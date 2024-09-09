BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Casey Means on the Explosion of G.I. Tract Related Cancers and the Importance of a Healthy Gut
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
294 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 8 months ago

Dr. Casey Means on the Explosion of G.I. Tract Related Cancers and the Importance of a Healthy Gut


• colorectal cancer

• esophagus 

• extrahepatic bile duct cancer

• gallbladder cancer

• liver cancer

• stomach cancer

• pancreatic cancer


• What do those all have in common? 

—— It’s all part the GI Tract… no shit GI cancer rates are skyrocketing! 

—— 70% of the Average Americans diet consists of eating ultra-processed foods

—— the closer we get that to zero, the better your health and of lowering your chance of getting cancer will be as your immune system will be able to work how it was designed.


• We’re feeding Gold Fish to 2 year olds in pre-school, which are filled with artificial colorings and crap! And no of is willing to say it’s… 

—— the food colorings like Red 40

—— the emulsifiers

—— the preservatives

—— the 50grams of ultra processed sugar in that smoothie you just had


…And all the cancer doctors are throwing their hands up like, this is a mystery! It’s not a mystery!


We’re eating 50 metric tons of trash in our lifetime.”


The conversation follows with an amazing discussion on Broccoli 🥦


Keywords
health issuestoxic dietthe bowl is the hub of your body
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy