[Jun 20, 2019] The Evolution/Alien/Multiverse Deception Part 4: Ramping up for the Strong Delusion/Apostasy (31.1K views on YouTube)

In this elaborated segment from the Parable of the Vineyard interview, I go a lot deeper into revealing why this is a very important topic to be addressing. Scripture talks about a STRONG delusion, that will be so great even the elect could be deceived by it. Scripture confirms they will indeed be deceived, when Paul warns of a falling away - apostasy - in the Last Days. What will lead to this happening? I believe what is said here in this video gives a very good indication of what's coming.If you would like to see the messages of the content I produce get out to a MUCH larger audience, please consider supporting my SEED project: http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen I am also now on LBRY. You can find my channel by searching: lbry://@RobSkibaIf you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: