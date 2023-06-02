X22 REPORT Ep. 3084a - [CB]/[JB] Economic Data Is Manipulated, The Real Economic Agenda Revealed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3084a - June 1, 2023

[CB]/[JB] Economic Data Is Manipulated, The Real Economic Agenda Revealed





The more the [WEF] pushes the worse it gets, their fake meat is now being reported that it will do more harm to the environment than natural meat. The economy is falling apart and now the fake numbers that are used to convince us the economy is growing has now been exposed and it shows the Biden admin lied. The patriots used the debt ceiling against the [CB].





