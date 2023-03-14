BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JOHN KITSON: “GODsGospel, Flat Earth, Feminism, Transgender Agenda, Food Shortages” [Age Of Truth TV]
12 views • 03/14/2023

JOHN KITSON, Conspiracy Researcher, Lecturer, Truth Speaker and founder of 5Gawareness.com is an old friend to our show, and is back on AGE OF TRUTH TV debating Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander on a lot of controversial and eye-opening topics. Recently he also became a follower of Christ.


JOHN KITSON WEBSITE:

http://www.5gawareness.com



feminismgodflat earthreligion
