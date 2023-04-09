BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oregon Zoo black bear dies suddenly of cardiac arrest...
297 views • 04/09/2023

A black bear at the Oregon Zoo died unexpectedly Friday during a routine health check.

In a press release, zoo leaders said the bear, named Takoda, went under cardiac arrest while under anesthesia. Staff performed CPR for more than 30 minutes, but they couldn’t revive him.

Takoda arrived at the zoo in 2010 after he had been orphaned as a cub in Montana, according to the release. He was found hungry and dehydrated, and he weighed less than 3 pounds.

After he was nursed back to health, the young cub wasn’t able to be released back into the wild, so he was placed at the Oregon Zoo.

Source:
https://www.opb.org/article/2023/04/07/oregon-zoo-black-bear-takoda-dies-suddenly-cardiac-arrest/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyjX_3s65dE&ab_channel=KPTVFOX12Oregon

https://nltimes.nl/2023/04/05/rotterdam-gorilla-bokito-attacked-woman-dies-unexpectedly-27

These psychos are trying to wipe out everything with their VAXX...

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
cardiac arrestbearvaxxoregon zoo
