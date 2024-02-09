Why We Dream! Locals Questions Answered

What is the useful content in the expression “that which can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence”?





Analysis shows it to have wrong structure. Applying either the formal meaning of the modal verb “can” (have ability), or the informal/incorrect meaning (have permission), we still get that anyone is able to and permitted to assert anything and dismiss any assertion without any reflection upon its possible truth at all.





My estimate is that the expression has no value because it adds nothing. If you wish to dismiss an assertion it is obvious that you can not be denied either the ability or the permission to dismiss it. Your dismissal of the assertion has no effect on the truth value of the assertion, and the truth value of the assertion has no effect on your ability or permission to dismiss the assertion.





Explain to me if I got something wrong here.









what’s the effect of losing a child on parents, particularly where other children are still around? Grief is inevitable but what if it affects the parents ability to provide the needed care to the other children?









Stef the Protestant doctrine of “sola scriptura” says that the Bible is the only source of truth. This seems self refuting as even the Bible doesn’t say the Bible is the only source of truth. Thoughts?









alright what's your favorite medieval weapon,





I see you as a zwihander guy!









Can you discuss dreams (those who happen during the night🤣🌙🌝)? How can one discern which dreams are truly worth sitting down to analyze? How should they be analyzed, and how much time should be dedicated to it? Isn't it more crucial to journal, exercise, and meditate?





As a stay-at-home mother of three young children, there isn't much time left at the end of the day. That time is typically allocated for household chores, exercising, meditating, or journaling. Should dream analysis also be included in my prioritization?





I have always been a person who dreams a significant amount, starting from my childhood. In my teenage years, I focused heavily on this aspect, believing these were prophetic dreams from God (I was intensely religious). However, I severed ties with my religious beliefs and became an atheist at 20, completely ceasing to pay attention to my dreams, dismissing them as mere confusion with no significance. Perhaps it's time to reconsider their importance?









