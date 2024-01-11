Clown Show

Stunts & Obstruction
* Hunter is a spoiled 53-year-old brat.
* It’s “don’t you know who my daddy is” day.
* What was his game plan?
* Joe knows Hunter is guilty — and can’t have him testifying under oath.
* Media treat him like a reality star, declare him a winner.
The full segment plus accompanying interview with Rep. Nancy Mace is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (10 January 2024)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344649173112
