It Isn't Just New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Attacking The People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The attacks on the People and their right to keep and bear arms is simply out of control and these people in positions of authority, many of them have usurped authority, must be brought to justice. While the news is focused on the New Mexico governor, she is not the only one who has the People in her sights. We'll take a look at the attacks and also point to biblical history and demonstrate that this comes as men get their eyes off of God as King and put their energies and loyalties behind a mere man.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfiresHelp support the channel:CashApp: $TheRealTimBrownZelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) comhttps://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrownActivate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: https://rncstore.com/TIMProtect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZBuy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9cSave Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsoflibertyGet A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=libertyOne Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo CodeTIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/