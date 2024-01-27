Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson says the 2024 presidential election will be a battle over returning the power of government back to the American people. “That’s why they’re so hysterical and that’s why I think you're going to see 2024 make the acrimony and the efforts to influence people in 2020 look like child’s play,” Hanson says. “I think Mark Zuckerberg will spend $1 billion, not $419 million this time around.”
\Changing Constituencies Because the Left's Agenda Does Not Appeal to 51 Percent
