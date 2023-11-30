Newsmax: Democrats are doing exactly what they are accusing Trump of doing.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax TV Carl Higbie: Democrats have destroyed our country
Democrats are doing exactly what they are accusing Trump of doing. This as more Republicans step up to endorse him