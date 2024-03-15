Neo Nazi Mercenaries are Ditching Ukraine in Favor of ISRAEL - Mike Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neo Nazi Mercenaries are ditching Ukraine in favour of ISRAEL.
“So I came for economy, for money. They pay very well, they offer good equipment and the work is calm. It is 3,900 euros [$4,187] per week, complementary missions aside,” - Pedro Díaz Flores Corrales, was quoted as saying by El Mundo.
From Mike Jones of iEarlGrey, a British expat living in Russia.
Soucres: https://carthagemagazine.com/foreign-fighters-mercenaries-in-israel-seek-cash-adventure/
https://reseauinternational.net/globe-trotter-pour-le-genocide-irsaelien-a-gaza-des-combattants-etrangers-des-etats-unis-de-la-france-et-de-linde-menent-la-guerre-israelienne-a-gaza/