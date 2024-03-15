Neo Nazi Mercenaries are ditching Ukraine in favour of ISRAEL.

“So I came for economy, for money. They pay very well, they offer good equipment and the work is calm. It is 3,900 euros [$4,187] per week, complementary missions aside,” - Pedro Díaz Flores Corrales, was quoted as saying by El Mundo.

From Mike Jones of iEarlGrey, a British expat living in Russia.

Soucres: https://carthagemagazine.com/foreign-fighters-mercenaries-in-israel-seek-cash-adventure/

https://reseauinternational.net/globe-trotter-pour-le-genocide-irsaelien-a-gaza-des-combattants-etrangers-des-etats-unis-de-la-france-et-de-linde-menent-la-guerre-israelienne-a-gaza/