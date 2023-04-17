Barack Obama's Family Admit He’s NOT American and Michelle Is 'Not What He Seems'

Malik Obama recently dropped a series truth bombs and documents proving his younger brother Barack Obama was born in Nairobi, Kenya and was thus a fake and illegitimate president.

Malik says everybody in the Obama family calls Barack “Fake ass” and has a major truth bomb to drop about Michelle Obama too. Malik’s revelations come at the same time as Columbia University graduates, who were supposedly in the same class as Barack Obama, admit they have no memory of him at all.

At this point we have to ask, is there anything real about America’s first black president – or is he a total fraud? Are Barack and Michelle Obama the biggest con jobs in history?

- Get 20% off C60 visit: https://vitaminc60.com and use coupon code 'newspunch' at the checkout.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

