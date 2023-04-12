Yevgeny Prigozhin "Wagner" - Confirmed that the Flanks of the 'Bakhmut' sector were - Transferred to units of the Armed forces of the Russian Federation

Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed that the flanks of the Bakhmut sector were transferred to units of the Armed forces of the Russian Federation , in particular the airborne troops. Yevgeny Prigozhin also added that they have everything they need to organize defense.

The previously liberated settlements of Sakko and Vanzetti, Zaliznyanskoye, Nikolaevka and others are now in the zone of responsibility of the Airborne Forces. This made it possible to release the forces of the PMC assault squads, and to use them directly inside Bakhmut, 80% of which is already under the control of the PMC wagner