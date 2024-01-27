They have been defined by their fruits. They are technical war criminals.
We have an opportunity to stop this. It requires you to see, and change your allegiances.
It requires you to recognise what you are up against.
REMOVED BY YOUTUBE.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.