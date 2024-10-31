BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nazi Weapons and Cyanide | Dragonman’s Military Museum Tour
Ladies Love Politics
16 followers
0
32 views • 7 months ago

Dragonman‬ is a wonderland for firearm and war history enthusiasts. His military museum is one of the largest private collections in the country. Valued at over$10 million, if Dragonman doesn’t have it, you don’t need to see it. For just $20 you can take a more than 2 hour tour and see tanks, half-tracks, attack jeeps, thousands of uniformed mannequins, as well as an extensive collection of Nazi gear - including every helmet they used, actual cyanide vials carried by officers, and german engineered belt buckles that shot bullets. For those that aren’t faint of heart, his collection of never seen before war photos are impressive and macabre.


***


0:00 - 8:20 | World War II - Nazis


8:20 - 15:00 | World War II - Japan


15:00 - 20:00 | Vietnam War


20:00 - 25:13 | World War I


***


Shoot a full-auto firearm, go paint-balling, try out the moto-x track, or take the military museum tour. Check it out here: https://dragonmans.com

