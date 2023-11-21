SILVER ALERT! TOPCon Solar Needs 100M+ Ounces of Silver for 2024 Installations! BUY NOW!! (Bix Weir)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's hard to even fathom in a time of Massive Silver Deficits that a single entity will need over 100M ounces of silver to hit solar panel production projections for 2024...but it's TRUE!! They HAVE to secure the silver QUICKLY before the coming price MOONSHOT!! I wonder if their procurement department is SH*TTING BRICKS YET?!