BREAKING: Yemen Houthis Declared They Are Now at War With Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Republic of Yemen is the first country officially to announce its entry into the “Battle of the Flood” of Al-Aqsa and launches a large number of ballistic and winged missiles and drones at a number of Israeli IDF targets inside occupied Palestine.Source @Real World News