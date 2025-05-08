Trump secretly converted to Judaism. No wonder He's passing Antisemitism laws!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is not good. He also has mentioned using Guillotines for Capital punishment. It is the Jewish Sanhedrin that have established the Noahide Laws which Trump signed into law. The First law is against committing idolatry. Christians will be beheaded by guillotines if they confess Jesus as Their Lord. Coincidence?