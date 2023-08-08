Is Dead Man's Carry A Bad Idea?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is carrying chamber empty a bad idea in these times? You decide. Also, lengthy reminder/encouragement about Bug Out Vehicle maintenance. Klaus Schwab's daughter says climate lockdowns are coming: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/08/07/she-seems-nice-a-young-empowered-woman-taking-over-the-family-business/ Why are spec forces buying low cost crop dusters to convert them to close air support aircraft?: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/meet-americas-new-attack-aircraft-the-sky-warden/ Intel community is the fourth branch of the federal government: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/08/07/repeat-after-me-the-ic-is-the-fourth-most-powerful-branch-of-the-usg-has-been-such-since-november-1963/