Jack Carr's Danger Close Podcast Interviews Sean Parnell: BATTLEGROUND
46 views • 02/11/2024

BATTLEGROUND with Sean Parnell | Today’s guest on the Danger Close Podcast with Jack Carr is retired U.S. Army Infantry captain Sean Parnell.

As a 10th Mountain Division soldier, Sean served in some of the heaviest combat of the Afghan War.

Join Jack and Sean as they discuss Sean’s 485 days of fierce fighting on the Afghan-Pakistan border in 2006-2007 and key leadership take-aways from Sean’s time in service.

They also discuss Sean’s two congressional runs and the power, money and manipulations at play from at home and abroad on the U.S. political system.

Sean captured his experiences in Afghanistan in the New York Times bestselling book Outlaw Platoon (https://amzn.to/3UEeitl) and is currently the host of the Sean Parnell Battle Ground Podcast, which airs daily at 5pm EST.

To learn more about Sean, follow him on Instagram @officialseanparnell and visit his website, https://officialseanparnell.com/.


SPONSORS:

Red Sky Mourning – The 7th novel in the James Reece Terminal List series. Pre-order today! http://jackcarr.co/rsm


Bravo Company Manufacturing: Visit us on the web at

http://jackcarr.co/bcm and on Instagram @BravoCompanyUSA.com


SIG: Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the legendary SIG SAUER P226. Learn more here - https://jackcarr.co/40th-p226


Jack Carr Gear: Explore the gear here - https://jackcarr.co/gear

